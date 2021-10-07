Manitoba posts highest daily COVID-19 case count since mid-June with 132 new cases

Manitoba reports 132 new COVID-19 cases and another death on Thursday.

That's the large single-day caseload since June 19, when there were 151.

Of Thursday's total, 95 cases are in people who were not fully vaccinated (78 not at all, 17 partially), the province's dashboard says.

The Northern Health Region has 37 (26 not fully vaccinated), the Southern Health region has 33 (25 not fully vaccinated), the Winnipeg health region has 28 (19 not fully vaccinated), Prairie Mountain Health region has 24 (16 not fully vaccinated) and there are 10 new cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region (nine not fully vaccinated).

The death is a man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

The province on Thursday also released details about a death on Wednesday, when no COVID-19 bulletin was released. That death was a man in his 100s from the Winnipeg health region, also linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba since the pandemic began is now 1,215, including 209 due to variants of concern.

(Manitoba government)

Among people hospitalized with active COVID-19, 84 per cent are unvaccinated and 11 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of the patients being treated for active COVID-19 in intensive care, 89 per cent are unvaccinated. There are no fully vaccinated patients in ICU.

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.4 per cent provincially and 1.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

There are 85 people currently in hospital due to the coronavirus (a drop of seven from Wednesday), including 15 in intensive care (a drop of two).

A total of 84 patients are in ICUs across the province for COVID and all other reasons, a Shared Health spokesperson said in an email. The critical care program's normal pre-COVID baseline capacity was 72.

There have been 1,024,148 coronavirus lab tests completed since the pandemic began, including 4,000 on Wednesday alone.

The province also reported 173 newly identified variant of concern cases on its online variant dashboard. There is one additional case of the delta or B.1.617.2 variant, bringing the total number of delta cases to 1,472, while the rest of the increase is under unspecified variants of concern.There have been 19,176 variant of concern cases reported since the pandemic began. On Thursday, the number of unspecified cases topped 10,000 to sit at 10,084.