95 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Manitoba on Wednesday

Manitoba reports 95 new COVID-19 cases and another death on Wednesday.

The Southern Health region, which has the lowest vaccine uptake in the province, has 29 of the latest cases.

The Winnipeg health region has 24, Prairie Mountain Health region has 19, the Northern Health Region has 14 and the Interlake-Eastern health region has nine.

The person who died was from the Winnipeg health region, but no other information is available at this time because the Manitoba government no longer holds news conferences or sends out news releases on Wednesdays to update case numbers.

News releases are sent on Mondays and Thursdays. Some figures are available online through the province's COVID-19 dashboard on other business days.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba since the pandemic began is now 1,214, including 208 due to variants of concern.

The province has now reported more than 19,000 variant of concern cases since the pandemic began. It identified 68 additional cases since Tuesday, bringing the total to 19,003.

There are nine newly identified delta or B.1.617.2 variant cases, bringing the total number of delta cases to 1,471. There are also 59 more unspecified variant cases.

Of the 95 newest COVID-19 cases, 58 are in people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 14 are in people who are partially vaccinated, the vaccination status dashboard says.

The remaining 23 cases are in people who are fully vaccinated, but only a fraction of those have symptoms that are severe enough to be hospitalized.

Among people hospitalized with active COVID-19, 77 per cent are unvaccinated and 14 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of the patients being treated for active COVID-19 in intensive care, 82 per cent are unvaccinated. There are no fully vaccinated patients in ICU.

In all, there are 92 people currently in hospital due to the coronavirus, including 17 in intensive care. Those numbers are both down one from Tuesday.

A total of 87 patients are in ICUs across the province for COVID and all other reasons, a Shared Health spokesperson said in an email. The critical care program's normal pre-COVID baseline capacity was 72.

A total of 2,003,159 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Manitoba since the immunization program started.

The percentage of eligible Manitobans who have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine is now 85.3, while the percentage of those who have had both is now 81.3, the provincial vaccine dashboard says.

There were 3,029 COVID tests done on Monday, for a total of 1,019,996 since the pandemic began.