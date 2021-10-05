102 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Manitoba on Tuesday

Manitoba reports 102 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Tuesday.

Winnipeg health region has 27 of the latest cases, followed closely by 24 each in the Southern Health region and Prairie Mountain Health region.

The Northern Health Region has 17 and the Interlake-Eastern health region has 10.

The new cases pushed Manitoba past 61,000 cases since the pandemic began, hitting 61,038. The total number of deaths in Manitoba since the pandemic began remains at 1,213, including 207 due to variants of concern.

Of the 102 cases from Tuesday, 47 are in people who were not vaccinated against COVID-19 and 10 are in people who were partially vaccinated, the province's dashboard says.

The remaining 45 cases were in people who are fully vaccinated.

However, the fully vaccinated account for a small fraction of the people in hospital, as symptoms suffered by those with both shots are less severe.

Among people hospitalized with active COVID-19, 81 per cent are unvaccinated and 12 per cent are fully vaccinated.

And of the patients being treated for active COVID-19 in intensive care, 77 per cent are unvaccinated and eight per cent are fully vaccinated.

There are 94 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 18 in intensive care.

A total of 87 patients are in Manitoba ICUs for COVID and other reasons. The critical care program's normal pre-COVID baseline capacity was 72 patients.

(Government of Manitoba)

The province's five-day test positivity rate went up slightly from 3.7 per cent on Monday to 3.8 per cent Tuesday.

There is no update on the rate for Winnipeg, which was at 1.5 per cent on Monday.

The Manitoba government no longer holds news conferences or sends news releases on Tuesdays to update case numbers, although some figures are available online. News releases are sent on Mondays and Thursdays.

The province also posted 100 cases of newly identified variants of concern on the online variant dashboard. The majority, 67, are the delta or B.1617.2 variant, while one was labelled as the gamma or P.1 variant.

Another 34 are unspecified while two cases previously identified as the alpha variant, also known as B.1.1.7, were removed.

There were 2,271 lab tests completed on Monday, for a total of 1,016,779 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday, 85.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 81.2 per cent have both, according to the provincial vaccine dashboard .

70 new school cases

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to schools since early September has jumped to 251 since Friday, when there were 181, according to the province's COVID-19 school dashboard

Data is usually published only on Tuesdays and Thursdays but last week, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation fell on Thursday, so the numbers came out the next day.

In the past 14 days, there have been 72 schools with one or more cases, the data says.

There are no schools currently listed as in remote learning due to COVID-19 and no outbreaks.

Since Sept. 7, when classes began for the year, there have been 220 student cases, 31 staff cases and 104 schools with one or more cases.