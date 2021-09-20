156 COVID-19 cases reported over 3 days in Manitoba

Manitoba public health officials report 156 new COVID-19 cases over three days — 54 on Saturday, 60 on Sunday and 42 Monday.

Of the cases reported Monday, 30 are in individuals who were not fully vaccinated, the province said in a news release.

The Monday cases are 15 (seven not fully vaccinated) in the Winnipeg health region, 14 (12 not fully vaccinated) in the Interlake-Eastern health region, nine (eight not fully vaccinated) in the Southern Health region, two (one not fully vaccinated) in the Northern Health Region and two (both not fully vaccinated) in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The province also announced two deaths Monday, but one of them was previously included in data updated on the province's COVID-19 dashboard and reported by CBC Manitoba on Friday.

No news conference or news release was issued that day, however, so no details about that death — sex, age or health region — was available. The province only provides COVID-19 news releases on Mondays and Thursdays.

The deaths are both from the Interlake-Eastern health region: a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s. The news release doesn't say which one was reported Friday.

The total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 in Manitoba is now 1,205, including 201 linked to coronavirus variants.

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.3 per cent provincially and 1.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

There are 66 COVID patients in hospital, which is a drop of six since Friday: 32 people with active symptoms and 34 who are no longer infectious.

Among those 32 cases, 69 per cent were unvaccinated, 19 per cent were only partly vaccinated and 13 per cent are fully vaccinated.

(Government of Manitoba)

There are 14 people in intensive care, an increase of one since Friday. There are eight people in ICU with active COVID-19 and six who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care.

Among active cases in ICU, seven are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

The total number of people in Manitoba ICUs remains well above the province's pre-pandemic capacity of 72. As of midnight, there were 88 people (both COVID and non-COVID patients) in intensive care, a Shared Health spokesperson said in an email.

There were 2,463 laboratory tests completed Sunday, bringing the total number to 970,568.

As of Monday, 84.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 79.4 per cent had two, the online vaccination dashboard says.