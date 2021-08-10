31 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Manitoba

Manitoba's COVID-19 website shows 31 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Tuesday.

There were 14 cases in the Winnipeg health region, seven in the Interlake-Eastern health region, five in the Southern Health region, four in the Northern Health Region and one in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The current five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 2.7 per cent, up from 2.5 on Monday.

The Manitoba government no longer holds news conferences or sends news releases on Tuesdays to update case numbers, although figures are available online. News releases are sent on Mondays and Thursdays

As a result, no information about the Winnipeg test positivity rate is available. It was at 1.8 per cent on Monday.

The online data dashboard says there are 81 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease from 89. Of those, 14 are in intensive care.

The total number of Manitobans who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began remains at 1,184, including 187 due to variants of concern.

There were 1,191 COVID-19 tests completed on Monday (and reported Tuesday), the dashboard says. That brings the total number of laboratory tests done since early February 2020 to 887,865.

The province also identified 63 more cases as being linked to variants, the online variant dashboard says. That is an update that includes Saturday through Monday, as that data is not updated on weekends or Mondays.

There are 18 newly identified as the B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the alpha variant, and one is the delta or B.1.617.2 variant. The rest are as yet unspecified.

The province has now reported 7,176 cases of alpha and 648 of delta.