36 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Manitoba on Thursday

There are 36 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in Manitoba on Thursday.

The province listed three deaths in its news release, however, because it includes a death from Wednesday.

The deaths include two men in their 70s from the Winnipeg health region, one of them linked to the B.1.617.2 or delta variant of concern.

The other is a man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

There are now 1,192 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Manitoba, including 194 due to variants of concern.

Of the 36 new cases, 24 are people who were not fully vaccinated, the province said.

There are 15 new cases in the Winnipeg health region (nine not fully vaccinated), nine cases in the Northern Health Region (eight not fully vaccinated), seven cases in the Southern Health region (four not fully vaccinated), three cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region (two not fully vaccinated) and two cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region (one not fully vaccinated).

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.4 per cent provincially (down from 2.9 on Wednesday) and 1.5 per cent in Winnipeg. It was 1.6 per cent in the city on Monday, previously the most recent update for Winnipeg.