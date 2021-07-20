36 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Manitoba

Manitoba reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Tuesday.

Of the latest cases, 13 are in the Winnipeg health region and 11 in the Southern Health region.

The remainder are single case numbers for the Interlake–Eastern health region (five), Northern health region (four), and Prairie Mountain Health region (three).

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.6 per cent provincially,the same as it was on Monday. The rate in Winnipeg has once again climbed slightly to 3.2 per cent. It was 2.7 per cent last Friday and then 3.1 on Monday.

There are 108 Manitobans in hospital with COVID-19, a drop from 117. Of those, 29 are in intensive care, two more than on Monday.

