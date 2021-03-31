Man accused of violently lashing out against COVID-19 mask rule in Manitoba store

A 51-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly flying into a rage after being asked to wear a mask in a rural Manitoba store.

He is also facing a list of fines totalling more than $5,500.

RCMP were called just before 2:30 p.m. on March 24 about a disturbance at a business on Main Street in Inglis, a community about 300 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, near Asessippi Provincial Park.

The man went into the business without a mask and, when told by an employee that he needed to wear one, became angry and belligerent, police said in a Wednesday news release.

He refused and began pounding his fists on the counter and against the plastic partition separating him from the employee, according to RCMP.

The man left the store but returned a few minutes later and continued to act out. He was gone when police arrived but was tracked down at his own business nearby, RCMP said, where he became hostile toward officers, yelling and swearing at them.

The man was arrested and is facing charges of mischief, causing a disturbance and failing to wear a mask.

He has been fined for twice entering the store without a mask — each offence netting a $298 charge — and fined another $5,000 for failing to wear a mask in his own business.

The man has a court date set for June.