Up to 1/3 of new COVID-19 cases may be Omicron as Manitoba reports 400 cases, 2 deaths

Manitoba public health officials announced 400 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday.

That's the highest daily total since May 28, when there were 493. And it has pushed the provincial five-day test positivity rate to 9.9 per cent, a level not seen since June.

That's a significant jump from the 8.6 it was at on Tuesday.

Once again the Winnipeg health region has the majority of the latest cases, with 256.

The city's five-day test positivity rate has skyrocketed to 10.6 per cent. It was 3.7 per cent nine days ago, and at the start of December it was 2.5 per cent.

The Prairie Mountain Health region has 54 of the latest cases, the Southern Health region has 51, the Interlake-Eastern health region has 31 and the Northern Health Region has eight.

The two deaths are a man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region a man in his 70s from the Southern Health region.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba since the pandemic started is now 1,368.

"Things are rapidly changing and evolving," said Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer.

The latest counts most likely underrepresent the true number of coronavirus cases at the moment, some health experts say.

Demand for testing has drastically increased across the country, sparked by fears of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

That has caused long lines at test sites, prolonged waits for results and likely discouraged some people from even going. All of that makes it harder to get an exact picture of the true case counts.

Atwal estimated one-quarter to one-third of all new cases in Manitoba are now Omicron. That is a guess, though, and sequencing will ultimately tell the tale.

"We are concerned with what we are seeing in other provinces and jurisdictions related to Omicron," Atwal said.

Despite long lineups, including lines of cars at drive-thru sites that are causing traffic snarls, Atwal said testing capacity hasn't been exceeded in Manitoba.

There have been hours-long lineups at testing centres in Winnipeg and calls for the province to increase the number of testing sites or make rapid tests more widely available.

The Winnipeg Police Service posted on social media on Wednesday that it has been receiving calls about traffic congestion around testing sites. Police urge people to be patient and kind.

A spokesperson for the province told CBC News in an email on Tuesday it is working on a system to "greatly increase" the use of rapid testing.

Atwal on Wednesday echoed that, saying Manitoba is working on rolling out rapid tests.

"It's in development. It isn't finalized," he said.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPS911?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPS911</a> is getting calls about traffic congestion at other testing sites as well. Our message remains the same. We hear your frustration. Please be kind and patient with each other. —@wpgpolice

"Being fully vaccinated is your number 1 defence against COVID-19," Atwal said.

"No vaccine offers 100 per cent immunity, but studies show that serious outcomes, such as hospitalizations and deaths, are reduced if you are fully vaccinated and even better if you've had your third dose."

A new outbreak has been declared at Beacon Hill Lodge, a long-term care home in Winnipeg. The facility has been moved to the red or critical level of the province's pandemic response system.

Outbreaks have also been declared at the following schools, all in Winnipeg:

Westview School, Grade 1-2 cohort.

École Margaret Underhill, Grade 1 class.

Faith Academy Middle School.

École Regent Park, class 4B.

The identified classes have moved to remote learning and the schools have been moved to the orange or restricted level of the pandemic response system.

The province has announced it is delaying the return to school after the winter break to Jan. 10 to give public health officials more time to assess the effect of the Omicron variant.

Most students were scheduled to go back to class on Jan. 6.