Dr. Brent Roussin gives Manitoba COVID-19 update after weekend reopening

Manitoba will get a COVID-19 update from its chief public health officer after a weekend with loosened restrictions, but also news that a child under 10 recently died from complications related to the virus.

Dr. Brent Roussin will give the daily update at 12:30 p.m.

A girl younger than 10 was announced as the only COVID-related death Sunday. Her exact age was not provided.

She lived in the Winnipeg health region but the province did not release any further information.

She is the second child under 10 in Manitoba whose death was linked to the virus. The first was a boy who died in late November.

As of Sunday, 1,139 Manitobans have died due to COVID-19.

Caseloads have been declining, for the most part, in recent weeks, prompting officials on Friday to move Manitoba out of code red on its pandemic response system for the first time in more than seven months.

The province also loosened some of its public health orders on Saturday morning after reaching — and then surpassing — a target of 70 per cent of Manitobans with one vaccine dose and 25 per cent with two.

The newest orders, set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 2, allow expanded freedoms for fully vaccinated people, increased gathering sizes, and some types of businesses to reopen at limited capacity. They also allow numerous indoor and outdoor activities to resume.

As of Sunday, 72.7 per cent of Manitobans age 12 or older have a first vaccine dose, the province's vaccination dashboard says, while 36.6 per cent have two doses.

The next target date in the province's reopening plan is the Terry Fox Day long weekend in August, when officials aim to have at least 75 per cent of eligible people immunized with a first dose and 50 per cent with a second dose.

If the province reaches that goal, capacity limits on businesses are expected to increase to 50 per cent.

The third phase of reopening will follow on Labour Day, if 80 per cent of Manitobans have one dose and 75 per cent have two.