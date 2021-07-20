Public health orders enforced in provincial parks despite easing of some COVID-19 restrictions

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the province, many Manitobans are taking back their summer as best they can.

However, park patrol and conservation officers are continuing to enforce public health and state-of-emergency orders, the province warns.

As a reminder, 3,300 members of various agencies including the RCMP, other law enforcement, provincial employees, and municipal partners, such as the City of Winnipeg, are empowered to enforce the public-health orders.

From July 12-18, 58 warnings and six tickets were issued to individuals, the province said.

In total, there were four $1,296 tickets to individuals, including one $298 ticket to an individual for failure to wear a mask in an indoor public place, and a $2,542 ticket to a repeat offender.

Three of the four individual $1,296 tickets were issued at private residences and outdoor gatherings.

The province reminds Manitobans to stick to the fundamentals of physical distancing, frequent hand-washing, and wearing a mask when appropriate, and to follow all public health orders.

As of Tuesday at 8 a.m. Manitoba is under a fire and travel ban.

There is a smoke advisory in Winnipeg and most of of southern Manitoba, as well as mandatory evacuations in northern communities due to wildfire proximity.