Manitoba reports 2 deaths and record-setting 146 new cases of COVID-19

Manitoba is reporting 146 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, setting a record daily high for the second consecutive day — and the fourth time in a week.

The province also announced two more deaths, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, both from Winnipeg.

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 4.4 per cent, which is also a record. The previous record was 3.5 per cent, announced Tuesday.

Wednesday's case total is the fourth record-breaking day in less than a week. It follows 124 new cases announced on Tuesday — the first triple-digit daily tally of the pandemic.

The majority of Wednesday's cases — 114 of them — are in the Winnipeg health region.

Since last week, Manitoba has matched or broken records for daily case counts multiple times and announced more than one death on many days.

Three deaths were announced Oct. 7, followed by three more on Oct. 9. Two more deaths on Oct. 12 included Manitoba's youngest COVID-19 victim to date, a man in his 40s with no underlying conditions.

The province has also reported its deadliest personal care home outbreak, with a total of seven deaths now at Parkview Place long-term care home in Winnipeg.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba is now 37. There have been 17 since Oct. 1 alone.

The locations of new cases in the province are:

114 in the Winnipeg health region.

17 in the Southern Health region.

Nine in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

Four in the Northern Health Region.

Two in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

There are now 27 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Manitoba — three of whom are in intensive care.

Manitoba has reported 2,925 COVID-19 cases since the first cases in the province were announced in March.

There were 2,200 tests completed Tuesday, bringing the total number of lab tests in Manitoba since early February to 215,861.

School exposures

Public health officials are also advising about possible exposures at three schools — Mitchell Middle School in the community of Mitchell, Margaret Park School in north Winnipeg, and Acadia Junior High in south Winnipeg.

The exposure at Mitchell Middle School happened Oct. 7-9, but health officials don't believe the infection was acquired at the school and the risk of the exposure is assessed as low. However, close contacts are being advised to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms, and seek testing if symptoms develop.

The exposure at Margaret Park was on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7, while the exposure at Acadia was Oct. 5-6. In both cases, the risk of exposure has been assessed as low and the infections are not believed to have been acquired at the schools. Close contacts have been advised to self-isolate.

WestJet exposure

Public health officials have also identified possible exposures on a WestJet flight from Edmonton to Winnipeg.

Individuals who were seated in rows one to five on Flight WS204, on Oct. 2, are advised to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

Passengers on this flight, but not in the affected seats, should self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if they develop.

