COVID-19 patient's 'unreal' journey from Winnipeg hospital to Ontario ICU and back

The last thing Miles Kasprick remembers before waking up in an Ontario hospital bed was a Winnipeg doctor telling him his COVID-19 had worsened and he would have to be put into a coma.

"Waking up, I was in fight-or-flight mode. I didn't know where I was, disoriented, and I started fighting the nurses and doctors," Kasprick told the Free Press in an interview Wednesday.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.