6 Winkler businesses hit with $105K in fines for violating health orders

Days before Manitoba began the process of eliminating its COVID-19 restrictions, its enforcement officers were not holding back from penalizing rule-breakers.

Six businesses — all in the city of Winkler, located in the Southern Health region — were slapped with a combined 21 tickets for a total of $105,000 in fines between Feb. 21–27. Each fine was $5,000.

One of those businesses, Twisters Burgers, Fries and Malts, racked up seven tickets.

Two days after that last date of the enforcement period, the province cast aside the need for people to show COVID-19 proof of vaccination to enter public places.

Winkler has the second-lowest vaccination uptake rate in the entire province at 45.7 per cent. The area surrounding the city, the Rural Municipality of Stanley, is the lowest at 23.4 per cent.

Although the vaccine mandate is ending, the cards and verifier app will remain operational for any businesses that still want to require proof of vaccination.

On March 15, Manitoba is dropping its mask mandate and abolishing the requirement for people who test positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate.

As part of its enforcement efforts last week, the province also issued one $298 ticket to an individual for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public place, along with one $8,550 ticket to a someone violating the Federal Quarantine Act.

Both of those tickets were also handed out in the Southern Health region.

No tickets were issued anywhere else in the province.