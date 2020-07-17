Province advises of possible exposure risk after person with COVID-19 visited locations in Winnipeg, Brandon

Manitoba Health officials say someone with COVID-19 visited four Winnipeg locations and one in Brandon while symptomatic on three days last week.

The risk of anyone contracting the virus from any of the locations is low, but officials are asking anyone who attended the spots to be aware and get tested if they develop symptoms.

The person visited the following locations at the specified times:

July 8:

Dollarama (1516 Regent Ave. W.) between 3 and 6 p.m.

Walmart (1576 Regent Ave. W.) between 5 and 6 p.m.

Smitty's (1512 Regent Ave. W.) between 8 and 9 p.m.

July 10

Tim Hortons (3965 Portage Ave.) between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m.

July 11 :

Safeway/Starbucks (921 18th St. N.) in Brandon between 10:30 and 11 a.m.

Manitoba announced five new cases of COVID-19 on a Manitoba Hutterite colony on Friday. Five new cases were also announced Tuesday and one on Thursday.

The slight uptick comes after a nearly two-week streak of no new cases was broken this week.

There are now 11 active cases in the province. No one is currently in hospital with the illness.

Of the 336 total cases to date in Manitoba, seven people have died and 318 have recovered.