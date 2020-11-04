Winnipeg police unveil COVID-19 enforcement plans

Details about planned COVID-19 enforcement is being released by the Winnipeg Police Service.

Premier Brian Pallister and Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin have said enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols will be a key part of their strategy to stamp down the surge in cases.

People don't seem to be listening to repeated requests to adhere to current restrictions, they have said, so increased penalties and stepped-up enforcement are necessary.

Pallister has also raised the possibility of a daily curfew, and said on Tuesday that would only work with buy-in from Winnipeg police and RCMP to break up "the big house parties that have been happening."