COVID-19 enforcement update coming from Manitoba premier

Premier Brian Pallister is set to give Manitobans an update on enforcement of COVID-19 measures as the province continues to record the worst per capita rates of the virus in Canada.

A news conference is planned for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. CBC Manitoba will live stream it here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

All of Manitoba was put into code red restrictions on Thursday, forcing most non-essential businesses and services to close, yet the province's caseload has continued to soar.

A new daily record was set on Sunday, when 494 more COVID-19 cases were announced. Another 392 cases were announced on Monday.

As well, a total of 20 more COVID-related deaths were reported on those two days.

The total number of deaths in the province due to the pandemic is now 172. Of those, 103 deaths have come since the start of November — 49 since the code red restrictions began.

On Monday, Pallister said the government was considering imposing tighter restrictions on big-box stores, suggesting they are flouting the spirit of the lockdown orders.

Places like Walmart, Costco and Superstore have been allowed to remain open because they are deemed essential retailers, providing groceries and pharmacies.

Long lines of customers have been seen waiting to get inside those stores, where they are able to purchase all sorts of non-essential goods.

Smaller independent businesses that don't carry a wide range of products have been forced to shutter during the lockdown.

Preventing big-box stores from selling products not considered essential is clearly "one element that has to be looked at," Pallister said on Monday.