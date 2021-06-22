Manitoba warns against grad parties as latest COVID-19 enforcement numbers released

The Manitoba government is cautioning people, in this subdued graduation year, to keep their gatherings within the rules or face a ticket to go along with that diploma or degree.

The warning was part of the weekly news release on enforcement numbers on Tuesday, which said $72,894 worth of fines were handed out from June 14-20 to people breaching public health orders.

That included 46 tickets of $1,296 each to individuals and two $5,000 tickets to businesses (Cabela's on Sterling Lyon Parkway and Costco on Regent Avenue).

Thirty-five of the 46 tickets were issued to individuals for gatherings in private residences or outdoors, 10 were for failure to self-isolate and one was to a sole proprietorship business (Dare Garden Restaurant in Grand Marais).

Another 11 tickets of $298 each were given to people who failed to wear a mask in indoor public places. Officials also handed out 87 warnings.

Daily case numbers are trending downward while the number of vaccinated people in Manitoba is climbing but public health orders remain in effect and "officials advise the choice to defy [those] is a serious offence and violators will be held to account," Tuesday's release said.

The orders — set to expire June 26 with information about incoming rules expected this week — limit gatherings to a maximum of five people in outdoor public spaces.

Outdoor gatherings on private property can have up to five visitors, not including those who live at the residence, from a maximum of two households.

Indoor gatherings beyond immediate household members are prohibited.

Schools that want to host modified graduation ceremonies must adhere to the public health orders and guidelines in effect at the time the ceremonies take place, the province warned, offering a link that outlines the rules.

Conservation and park patrol officers are enforcing public health and state of emergency orders within provincial parks, and issued a $1,296 ticket last week for violating the gathering size rule, the news release said. Campsites are considered private residences for the time people rent them.

Unpaid fines will net another $100 penalty and the person responsible will be prohibited from renewing a driver's licence or vehicle registration until the full amount is paid.

Unpaid amounts are also sent to a collections agency for further collection action, the province said.

Repeat offenders face all of that, plus larger fines and a $200 penalty for late payment.