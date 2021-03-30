Manitoba hands out nearly $20K in fines for violations of COVID-19 gathering restrictions

Thirty-eight tickets were issued last week as part of Manitoba's enforcement of the COVID-19 public health orders, totalling $47,536 in fines.

That includes 15 tickets related to private gatherings that enforcement officers say exceeded the public health limit. Those alone amounted to nearly $20,000, a provincial news release said Tuesday.

Current rules allow Manitobans to choose either one household, or two individuals, as designated visitors inside of their homes. Up to 10 people are allowed to gather outside on private property.

Those 15 fines comprised the majority of 22 tickets — for $1,296 each — that were handed to individuals during the week of March 22 to 28 for various offences.

As well, two businesses were each fined $5,000, while one person was hit with a $5,150 fine under the federal Quarantine Act, the release said.

Thirteen tickets of $298 each were given to individuals for failing to wear a mask in an indoor public place.

In addition to the fines, 49 warnings were also issued last week.

The province said enforcement officials continue to provide guidance and education whenever possible on the public health orders.

Almost 3,300 personnel across various agencies are empowered to enforce the orders. That includes RCMP, law enforcement agencies, provincial employees and municipal partners, such as the City of Winnipeg.

Since enforcement efforts began in April 2020, a total of 3,541 warnings and 1,120 tickets have been issued, resulting in more than $1.5 million in fines.

Enforcement statistics are posted and updated weekly on the provincial government's website.

Manitobans are asked report non-compliance issues by completing a form online, or by calling 204-945-3744 or 1-866-626-4862 (toll-free) and pressing Option 3 on the call menu.