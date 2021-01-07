Extension of code red restrictions worries Manitoba's jobs minister

The Manitoba government says it can't commit to extending its bridge grant funding program to businesses if the current code red restrictions are extended on Friday.

"We want to make sure that business are sustained through this tough time, but we don't have a crystal ball and I don't think any other country does, either, when it comes to what COVID's going to look like [down the road]," Economic Development and Jobs Minister Ralph Eichler said Thursday.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding said the province is "absolutely open to making changes" to its funding supports but "that really depends on the health orders."

The second round of the bridge funding — $5,000 per business — is flowing now to 10,500 businesses that qualified.

Beyond that, it's anyone's guess.

"Of course, our goal is to, No. 1, protect Manitobans and also support businesses," Fielding said.

"We're open to providing additional supports, but before we know where things are at over the next number of weeks, we want to see where things go.

"We are open to conversations with the business community about how that would look like going forward."

Premier Brian Pallister said on Wednesday that Manitobans shouldn't expect much change in restrictions when the current orders expire on Friday.

That was repeated Thursday by acting deputy chief provincial public health officer Dr. Jazz Atwal, who said there's no indication anything will be lifted.

Businesses will have to wait to see the new orders, which will likely be made public on Friday, he said.

Eichler admitted he is concerned about the impact an extension of the current restrictions would have on businesses.

"This is day 66 of the shutdown since Nov. 12. It is substantial," he said. "We are worried the same as every business."

Eichler said he's a businessman, so he knows the highs and the lows businesses face, but there's no cookie cutter for what works during a pandemic.

"But as we go through this, as Minister Fielding said, we're listening. We're here to adapt and make things work. And if not, then we'll try and find a way to make it work."