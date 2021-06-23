Skip to Main Content
123 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Manitoba

There are 123 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, Manitoba Public Health said in a news release Wednesday.
More than 1,100 Manitobans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the province 15 months ago. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

That case total snaps a three-day run of new case numbers being below 100.

The deaths, all linked to the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant of concern, are a man in his 60s from the Southern Health region, a man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region and a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg region.

