COVID-19 case confirmed at Bell MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg

Coronavirus has shown up at the Bell MTS Iceplex on the west edge of Winnipeg.

An adult in one of the programs at the rink has tested positive for COVID-19, says a statement from David Sattler, general manager of the Iceplex.

"Program participants who were in Bell MTS Iceplex during the same time frame as this participant have been notified," the statement on the rink's website says.

The person who tested positive is from Winnipeg.

The statement doesn't say when they were at the Iceplex or what program they were in.

People using the complex should follow COVID-19 guidelines as directed by the province, the statement says.

Iceplex staff do enhanced cleaning and disinfection and the facility is operating at reduced capacity to accommodate physical distancing.

