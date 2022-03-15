Nature seized the moment: What happens now as pandemic restrictions end?

Two years ago, as much of the world locked itself away to contain the quickly spreading coronavirus, something unexpected emerged. What happens now as restrictions are cast aside?

Many cities saw their bluest skies in years as smog weakened and lifted. Sea turtles had their most successful nesting season in decades and birds became more abundant in urban landscapes.

"It's very clear … there were really dramatic and significant changes in how wildlife behaved during the pandemic," said Nicola Koper, a professor of conservation biology at the Natural Resources Institute at the University of Manitoba.

She led a global research group on how birds benefited from lockdowns. Sightings around cities of bald eagles and hummingbirds increased greatly. In fact, 80 per cent of the species the research group studied altered their use of human habitats.

Studies by other groups during COVID's first wave found similar results in creatures from hedgehogs to wolves. Cougars began wandering streets in Santiago, Chile, and wild boars in Barcelona, Spain, while goats pruned gardens in Wales.

When humanity hit pause, nature seized the moment.

Bald eagles increased in abundance in cities with the strongest lockdowns, according to research led by Nicola Koper. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Animal populations increased as fewer cars meant less road kill, and breeding rates climbed as animals were less threatened, Koper said.

The pause in global travel meant fewer tourists. As gondola rides along Venice's canals halted, sediment settled and the typically murky water turned crystal clear. Fish could be seen while swans and dolphins returned to the port.

Data shows carbon emissions saw their biggest-ever drop during the pandemic.

What it all showed was that "if we chose to change our behaviour, then a lot of species would benefit from that right away," said Koper.

"We can immediately improve our environment."

'Optimism about human capacity for change'

Many were optimistic this could be a climate reset, proof of vast improvements with a co-ordinated effort — a moment environmentalists hoped would open our eyes to more mindful, altruistic behaviour in our post-pandemic life.

So will it, or is there a rapacious rush to return to everything we once did and had?

"I am someone who has a lot of optimism about human capacity for change," said Nora Casson, an associate professor at the University of Winnipeg and co-director of the university's Prairie Climate Centre.

There was never any doubt society would need to emerge from isolation and reboot the economy, but there's no reason to believe that means the end of Mother Nature's renaissance, she said.

"One of the things important to me to reiterate about action on climate change is it's not an all-or-nothing situation," said Casson, who is also the Canada Research Chair in environmental influences on water quality.

Many issues, particularly around climate, require longer and more systemic change than a couple of years of scaling back emissions, said Casson. But perhaps people saw enough change over those two years to recognize "every incremental action that we take helps," she said.

"I think that's important motivation — to see that your changes can make an impact."

In fact, fundamental changes can be made if just five to 10 per cent of the population adjusts to make conscious choices to protect the environment, said Koper.

"We don't need every single person to change their lifestyle," Koper said. "It's OK if some folks go back to 'before.'"

Signs of change

There are signs many things are already different.

Remote work and virtual meetings "have fundamentally and permanently changed" the way many people work, which means less travel, Koper said.

"There is tremendous potential in that context of reducing our ecological footprint," she said. Those shifts "won't be as large as the changes during the lockdown, but that doesn't mean there aren't any changes at all."

She recognizes we live in a global society and movement is important, but if we replace one work trip per year with a virtual one, fly to an exotic locale every couple of years instead of annually, or replace an international vacation with one closer to home every year or two, that can have a significant influence.

Travel bans during the pandemic made people focus on Manitoba's lakes, forests and trails, leading to an appreciation for its natural resources that Koper and Casson believe has already reshaped behaviour.

Beavers are seen along the Assiniboine River in Winnipeg. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

There were dramatic increases in park visits and sales of outdoor gear, which neither thinks will be abandoned anytime soon.

"If you gain great pleasure from spending time in a local park or watching birds and butterflies in parks and gardens, you're going to bring that into the rest of your life," Koper said.

As for fauna, she doesn't expect the animal kingdom to keep roaming the cities — at least not so obviously. But due to the increases in some populations, more frequent sightings and encounters may last a while longer, she said.

"Eventually, more people starting to do what they do is going to once again counteract that increase," she said.

The rate at which that happens — and anything else — will be determined by how we go about our work and leisure activities in the long term.

"The most important legacy from the pandemic lockdowns we could hope for is simply an increased awareness of the value of nature, and choosing to remember and reflect on the joy and pleasure we got, as we move forward into our new lives," said Koper.

"It'll take another year or two to measure how much it's gone back to the pre-pandemic state."