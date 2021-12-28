Nairn Avenue COVID-19 testing site at capacity, police warn

A Winnipeg COVID-19 testing site hit capacity Tuesday afternoon and was unable to take in any more people seeking tests without an appointment, police said Tuesday afternoon.

Winnipeg police issued the update about the drive-thru community testing site at 1066 Nairn Ave. shortly after 4 p.m.

Earlier Tuesday, police warned of heavy traffic congestion near the site and had asked the public to avoid driving near it unless going for a test.

