Nairn Avenue COVID-19 testing site at capacity, police warn
A Winnipeg COVID-19 testing site hit capacity Tuesday afternoon and was unable to take in any more people seeking tests without an appointment, police said Tuesday afternoon.
A Winnipeg COVID-19 testing site hit capacity Tuesday afternoon and was unable to take in any more people seeking tests without an appointment, police said Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeg police issued the update about the drive-thru community testing site at 1066 Nairn Ave. shortly after 4 p.m.
Earlier Tuesday, police warned of heavy traffic congestion near the site and had asked the public to avoid driving near it unless going for a test.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?