Manitoba

Nairn Avenue COVID-19 testing site at capacity, police warn

A Winnipeg COVID-19 testing site hit capacity Tuesday afternoon and was unable to take in any more people seeking tests without an appointment, police said Tuesday afternoon. 
A Manitoba Health COVID-19 testing site was at capacity Tuesday and would close to people who didn't have appointments, police said. (Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images)

Winnipeg police issued the update about the drive-thru community testing site at 1066 Nairn Ave. shortly after 4 p.m.

Earlier Tuesday, police warned of heavy traffic congestion near the site and had asked the public to avoid driving near it unless going for a test. 

