Fewer Manitobans admitted to hospital for COVID, death toll rises more slowly

Manitoba added fewer COVID-19 deaths to the provincial tally last week and also admitted fewer people to hospital for the disease — but more COVID patients entered intensive care units.

A total of 2,015 people in this province have died of COVID-19 as of June 11, says the weekly COVID epidemiological report published by Manitoba Public Health on Thursday.

The total number of COVID deaths in the province rose by 11 in one week. The week before, 24 more COVID deaths were added to the total.

Manitobans are continuing to die of COVID at a greater rate this year than they did during the same period of 2021.

A total of 623 people in this province have died of COVID from the start of 2022 until June 11. That works out to an average of 3.9 COVID deaths per day.

During the 162-day period at the start of 2021, 422 people died of COVID. That worked out to 2.6 COVID deaths per day.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said during his last public address in May that the higher death toll this year is partly due to the widespread prevalence of the more transmissible Omicron variant and its subvariants.

Public Health said this week it is monitoring the spread of the potentially more severe BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants in other jurisdictions.

"At this time there is no need to change Public Health's COVID-19 response. We continuously review our response to ensure it is what is best for Manitobans," Public Health said in a statement it did not attribute to any official.

COVID hospital admissions continue to decline. The province reported 80 new COVID admissions last week, down 20 from the week before, when there were 100.

The number of COVID admissions to intensive care units, however, rose last week. There 14 new ICU admissions, up from seven the previous week.

The province also reported three more COVID outbreaks in long-term care homes. The new outbreaks are at Arborg Personal Care Home in Arborg, Tower 3 North at Winnipeg's Deer Lodge Centre and Unit MP3 at Misericordia Place, also in Winnipeg.