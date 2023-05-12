COVID-19-related hospital, ICU admissions go up in Manitoba

The number of COVID-19-related hospital and ICU admissions is up in the province's most recent respiratory illness surveillance data.

The data released Friday said there were 41 COVID-19-related hospital admissions, 16 more than in the prior week. ICU admissions associated with COVID-19 also went up to 11 from three the week prior.

The report also said two people died this week from COVID-19.

At least 399 people have died of COVID-19 this year, said the most recent report , which covers the week of April 30-May 6.

The test positivity rate in Friday's data went up to 14.8 per cent from 11.5 per cent the week before, the report said.

There were 106 COVID-19 cases detected, which is an undercount because the province no longer does broad testing nor does it include home-based test results in its tallies.

The total number of outbreaks in hospitals went up to 106, from 105 in the previous report, and the province said there were three COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities this week.

Influenza rates remain stable, with four new cases of Influenza A and B.

The province said influenza activity had an early start this season and also decreased earlier than expected.