100 members of Winnipeg Police Service isolating after 14 test positive for COVID-19

At least 14 members of the Winnipeg Police Service have tested positive for COVID-19 and upwards of one hundred others are isolating, the chair of the police board said Sunday.

"We were advised that the outbreak is more limited to the back office staff and not to front-line officers," said St. Norbert-Seine River Coun. Markus Chambers. He said the police board was informed of the outbreak late last week.

"It's consistent with what we're seeing now in terms of the city of Winnipeg and the variants that have become the dominant strains."

The police service's public information office said in an emailed statement there are provisions in place to ensure emergency services aren't impacted.

Police are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, but Chambers says they should've been prioritized along with paramedics.

Councillor Markus Chambers says police should have been prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines along with paramedics. (John Einarson/CBC )

"The City of Winnipeg has been lobbying the provincial government to have plans like this in place upwards a month ago," he said.

"We're hoping now it's not too little too late."