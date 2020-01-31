Winnipeg police 911 call centre worker tests positive for COVID-19

A civilian member of the Winnipeg Police Service who works in the 911 call centre has tested positive for COVID-19, Winnipeg's police chief announced Wednesday morning.

The employee was working in the centre, which handles 911 calls for police, firefighters and paramedics, on April 1 and began to feel ill, Police Chief Danny Smyth said.

She sought medical treatment on Saturday and was tested for COVID-19, he said. Smyth found out she had tested positive Tuesday evening.

Four other employees who worked in close proximity with the woman on April 1 have been sent home and told to self-isolate, he said.

Extra staff were called in to backfill for those who were sent home in order to ensure there were no service disruptions, Smyth said.