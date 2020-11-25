After nearly 70 years together, Winnipeg couple fights COVID-19 from same hospital room

Nearly 70 years ago, Donald and Edith Besant met and started dating, going through life together ever since — even in adjoining hospital beds, as they fought COVID-19.

The Winnipeg couple had been in assisted living until recently. A week ago, Edith, 92, tested positive for COVID-19 and was taken to St. Boniface Hospital, said Brenda Besant-Thompson, one of the couple's children.

Just a few days later, Donald, 90, also tested positive and was taken to hospital.

Besant-Thompson appealed to staff allow them to be in the same room together.

"It meant everything in the world for them to be together, and now they are together," she said.

"They're right back to that love story again. It's just the two of them."

Donald and Edith Besant have been married for 67 years. (Carol Briseboise/Twitter)

Besant-Thompson says it's been scary having her parents in hospital, knowing their health could take a turn for the worst, as it has for so many other elderly Manitobans. But staff at St. Boniface have proven they care deeply for their patients, she said.

While they are overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, staff took the time to bring an extra cup of coffee to her mother and bring in a radio so she could listen to Christmas music, Besant-Thompson said.

"It means to me that they really care about their patients.... I know they're in good hands. They went above and beyond."

On Wednesday, the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the province rose above 300 for the first time, including 50 in intensive care.

Love at first sight

Donald and Edith met at a dance nearly 70 years ago. Both had arrived with different dates, but Donald claims he paid Edith's date $5 not to ask her out again, so he could.

"They've been together ever since," said Carol Brisebois, another of the couple's daughters.

"They have and always will be deeply in love," Besant-Thompson added.

Edith and Donald Besant were married in May of 1953. Last week, Edith contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized. A few days later, Donald followed suit and ended up in the bed next to Edith's. (Brenda Besant-Thompson/Facebook)

In their early lives together, Donald was a pediatrician, working out of the basement of the family house in Winnipeg's Windsor Park neighbourhood.

"People would come to the back door and down the stairs into the basement of his office. So I was constantly reminded of my privilege, and of my dad's work for others," Brisebois said.

Edith worked as a neonatal nurse, and after having four children with Donald she went on to work as a nurse in a personal care home.

"There's nothing they haven't done for other people," Besant-Thompson said.

Edith and Donald Besant dance to Doris Day's Sentimental Journey on their 65th wedding anniversary two years ago. (Photo/Brenda Besant-Thompson)

When asked about the key to a successful marriage, Donald has a simple answer, Brisebois said.

"My dad just tells me that he married the most wonderful woman."

The couple are now both recovered from COVID-19, and are going home together in the next couple days, Besant-Thompson said.

"They were worried that one was going without the other, but they're going home together. I'm sure they could not be happier."