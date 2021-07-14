All Manitoba supersites open for walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations during Wednesday 'vax-a-thon'

All day Wednesday, people across Manitoba will be able to walk into their nearest vaccine supersite to get immunized against COVID-19.

Premier Brian Pallister announced the one-day "vax-a-thon," last week, which will see all nine of Manitoba's supersites open only for walk-ins Wednesday in an attempt to spur vaccine uptake.

"Vaccines are the only way out of the pandemic, they're our protection against a possible fourth wave and they're how we get our lives back," Pallister said at a press conference a week ago.

"We need that extra effort by every Manitoban now" who hasn't been fully vaccinated "to roll up your sleeve to push us past that finish line so we can reopen fully and safely," he said.

Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be set aside for those 12 to 17 years old, while Moderna shots will be available for adults at each site, the province said in a news release.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of the province's vaccination task force, says 20,000 doses have been set aside for Wednesday's vaccination push, including 8,000 doses of Pfizer.

She hopes every dose will be used.

"I want everyone to come. If you haven't had your first dose especially, take this as a sign that it's time to come," she said during a Tuesday interview with CBC Manitoba's Information Radio.

As of Tuesday, 76.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans have had at least one dose and 57.8 per cent of those 12 and over have had two doses, according to the province's vaccination dashboard.

That means Manitoba has already passed the vaccination goals initially set for the August long weekend. The province an announcement about its next reopening steps is coming on Wednesday.

The next target is set for Labour Day, by which time the province hopes at least 80 per cent of Manitobans age 12 and up will have their first dose and at least 75 per cent will have their second.

Appointments for vaccination beyond Wednesday can be made on the province's website or by calling 1-844-626-8222.