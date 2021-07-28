Immunization task force to give vaccination update as Manitoba's COVID-19 case numbers drop

Officials with Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine task force will give an update on immunization in the province today.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba's vaccination task force, and Johanu Botha, the task force's operations and logistics lead, will speak at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CT.

As of Tuesday, 78.9 per cent of Manitobans had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.1 per cent had two doses, according to provincial data.

The province also reported a five-day test positivity rate of 2.8 per cent on Tuesday — the lowest the provincial rate has been since Oct. 7 of last year.

In Winnipeg, the positivity rate was 1.4 per cent, also the lowest number since last October, when the province started including the Winnipeg test positivity rate in its daily updates.

On Monday, the province reported 11 new COVID-19 cases — the lowest daily case count for Manitoba since Sept. 17.

Earlier this week, Reimer said the province must reach a minimum of vaccinating 80 per cent of eligible people to achieve herd immunity, though that number may be higher due to more contagious variants of the coronavirus.

The province has said the next round of reopenings is tied to getting 80 per cent of Manitobans vaccinated with one dose, and 75 per cent with two.

The goal is to reach that target by Labour Day.

Officials said last week they believe Manitoba can reach those targets by that deadline, even though they're predicting a steep drop in demand for the vaccine.

Last week, Botha said to reach the goal, another 12,000 people would have to get their first doses and 60,000 more would need second doses, in addition to the thousands of appointments that were already scheduled at that point.