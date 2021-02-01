1,200 more doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available for eligible First Nations people

There are 1,200 more doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine earmarked for eligible First Nations people and communities in addition to the 5,300 doses that are set to arrive in mid- to late February, public health officials announced Monday.

Health-care workers in non-remote communities will get some of these doses to ensure they can be vaccinated while there are delays in accessing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The doses will also go to alternative isolation site workers and First Nations healers or knowledge keepers.

The 1,200 doses are immediately available at a pop-up site in Winnipeg and at hubs in The Pas, Flin Flon and Thompson.

Doses may be shipped directly to communities where the number of eligible health-care workers is high enough.

More to come

Read the previous story below:

Manitoba public health officials are scheduled to update the public on a vaccination rollout plan for First Nations in the province at 2 p.m. CT on Monday.

Dr. Marcia Anderson of the Manitoba First Nations Pandemic Coordination Team and Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of the province's vaccine implementation task force, will provide the update, which CBC News will stream live here and on CBC Gem.

On Wednesday, Manitoba released its long-awaited vaccine rollout plan, which shows that older adults could start getting vaccinated by March, while those in the youngest age category will have to wait until late summer as late as early winter, depending on vaccine supply.

The province said at the time that it would outline the vaccination plan for First Nations on Monday.

First Nations communities were among Manitoba's earliest priority groups, with each community receiving a portion of the Moderna vaccine. Those shots were given to people over age 70 in non-remote communities and over 60 in isolated communities, along with essential health-care workers.

However, there is some uncertainty about future vaccinations because Moderna has also announced it will delay some shipments of the vaccine to Canada.

Moderna is expected to ship 20-25 per cent less product to Canada in February than originally planned over "certain concerns around the manufacturing process," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

First Nations people make up 70 to 80 per cent of all active cases in Manitoba, and have an 18 per cent test positivity rate, says the last update from the pandemic response team.