2nd Interlake-Eastern COVID-19 supersite, 9th in Manitoba opens in Gimli

Manitoba's ninth vaccine supersite opened in Gimli on Saturday, a day after the province pushed back one of its key vaccination targets.

The supersite is the second in the Interlake-Eastern health region, and is located at the recreation centre at 45 Centennial Rd.

The province has eight other vaccination supersites, including two in Winnipeg and one each in Brandon, Selkirk, Thompson, Morden, Dauphin and Steinbach.

The province says there are plans to open more.

As of Saturday, 833,763 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Manitoba, according to the province's vaccine dashboard.

Manitoba's ninth COVID-19 supersite opened in Gimli on Saturday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Just over 64 per cent of Manitobans 18 and over, and 60.3 per cent of those 12 and up, have now had at least one dose of the vaccine.

On Friday, the operations lead of Manitoba's vaccination task force said the target date for getting at least 70 per cent of eligible Manitobans vaccinated was pushed back to June 30, from an earlier target of June 9.

That's due to slowing demand for first doses, as well as a drop in the number of doses of the Moderna vaccine expected to arrive in the coming week, Johanu Botha said during a technical briefing on Friday.

The province also expanded eligibility for second doses on Friday, to include those who received their first dose of vaccine on or before April 3.

People who have certain health conditions are also eligible for their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, as are all Indigenous people.

Manitobans can book appointments on the province's website or by calling 1-844-626-8222.