COVID-19 immunization super site opens in Winnipeg
Thousands of vaccinations to take place at RBC Convention Centre this week
A COVID-19 vaccination super site opens Monday morning at the RBC Convention Centre in downtown Winnipeg, where thousands of health-care workers will receive their first and second doses of vaccine.
As of Sunday night, more than 4,100 health-care workers had appointments to receive their first dose of the vaccine this week, while 2,000 remain available. Updated information will be available this afternoon, a provincial spokesperson said.
A communication error saw 871 people with vaccination appointments get texts with the incorrect location information on Saturday, but the province said the correct information was sent to them Sunday and the issue has been addressed for future appointments.
Health-care workers dealing directly with patients in critical care units and COVID-19 immunization clinics or testing sites are eligible for the vaccine. Health-care workers who work with patients at long-term or acute care facilities, and who were born by Dec. 31, 1975, are also eligible.
Vaccinations at the convention centre will take place on the ground floor of the north building.
People with appointments should enter the main entrance on York Avenue and line up. Metal fencing is in place to guide the lineup and maximize the number of people inside, with floor stickers indicating two-metre distances.
Once through the lineup, people will walk up to tables to check in, answer screening questions and provide the necessary identification.
To date, about 3,400 immunizations have been given in Manitoba.
The Manitoba government expects to administer roughly 10,000 doses per week during the month of January, said a vaccine bulletin issued Dec. 23.
Corrections
- We initially reported that health-care workers who work with patients at long-term or acute care facilities had to be born on or before Dec. 31, 1972, to be eligible for vaccination. In fact, they must be born on or before Dec. 31, 1975.Jan 04, 2021 8:34 AM CT
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.