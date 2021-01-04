COVID-19 immunization super site opens in Winnipeg

A COVID-19 vaccination super site opens Monday morning at the RBC Convention Centre in downtown Winnipeg, where thousands of health-care workers will receive their first and second doses of vaccine.

As of Sunday night, more than 4,100 health-care workers had appointments to receive their first dose of the vaccine this week, while 2,000 remain available. Updated information will be available this afternoon, a provincial spokesperson said.

Health care workers line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020. (Walther Bernal/CBC News)

A communication error saw 871 people with vaccination appointments get texts with the incorrect location information on Saturday, but the province said the correct information was sent to them Sunday and the issue has been addressed for future appointments.

Health-care workers dealing directly with patients in critical care units and COVID-19 immunization clinics or testing sites are eligible for the vaccine. Health-care workers who work with patients at long-term or acute care facilities, and who were born by Dec. 31, 1975, are also eligible.

Vaccinations at the convention centre will take place on the ground floor of the north building.

People with appointments should enter the main entrance on York Avenue and line up. Metal fencing is in place to guide the lineup and maximize the number of people inside, with floor stickers indicating two-metre distances.

Touring Winnipeg's COVID-19 immunization super site CBC News Manitoba Video 1:52 Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister toured the COVID-19 immunization super site at the RBC Convention Centre in downtown Winnipeg . The site opens Monday. 1:52

Once through the lineup, people will walk up to tables to check in, answer screening questions and provide the necessary identification.

To date, about 3,400 immunizations have been given in Manitoba.

The new super site will inoculate 900-1,200 people in its first week. (John Woods/CP)