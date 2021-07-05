Manitoba must shift vaccine strategy to ensure BIPOC people protected: Dr. Anderson

New data suggests basing vaccination on age rather than other risk factors likely contributed to more severe COVID-19 outcomes among people of colour — and that means public health officials must shift their strategy going forward, Dr. Marcia Anderson says.

Anderson, the public health lead of the Manitoba First Nation Pandemic Response Co-ordination Team, unveiled new race-based data at Monday's COVID-19 press conference alongside the chief provincial health officer and made a number of recommendations for future vaccination campaigns.

She said public health leads made a crucial error when planning the vaccine rollout.

"We were assuming that a 60 year-old African or South Asian person had the same risk as a 60-year-old white person," Anderson said.

Data suggested certain ethnic groups were at much higher risk of contracting the virus than white Manitobans because of lower income levels, higher rates of overcrowded housing and jobs with more contact with the public.

Southeast Asian Manitobans, for instance — including ethnic Vietnamese, Lao, Thai and Cambodian people — had COVID-19 case rates 21.7 times those of white Manitobans from March 31 to June 7, according to Anderson's presentation.

African Manitobans had infection rates 8.7 times the rate of white Manitobans.

"When data on people admitted to ICU only was considered, the admission rate was over four times higher for BIPOC peoples than it was for white people, and the average age was 10 years younger," she said.

However, because of the age-based rollout, younger people of colour — who had similar health outcomes as white people ten or more years older than them — had to wait weeks longer to be eligible for a vaccine.

Anderson says the vaccination campaign for the duration of the pandemic and in the future should be concentrated on areas where coverage is the lowest, with more community partnerships.