Manitobans can now get COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as other jabs

Manitobans will now be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as other immunizations instead of waiting weeks between the two shots.

Previously, people had to wait two weeks to 28 days between vaccines for different illnesses, depending on which shot was administered first, the province said in a vaccine bulletin on Monday.

"As you can imagine, this can make the scheduling of vaccines very complicated, especially as we're now getting to the time of year where we typically start giving the seasonal influenza vaccine," Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of the vaccine implementation task force said in an online news conference on Monday.

"This is reducing another potential barrier for immunization because it means people don't need to make multiple appointments to protect themselves or their loved ones."

The change is consistent with updated guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on Tuesday.

The national committee previously recommended that COVID-19 vaccines be given at least 28 days before or 14 days after other vaccines.

After reviewing the evolving evidence on COVID-19 vaccines and considering extensive data and experience of giving other routine vaccines at the same time or within days of each other, the national committee determined the cautious approach is not necessary.

Reimer says this change is in line with other vaccines.

"If you think back to childhood immunization or your child's immunization schedule, it's likely they got more than one needle in the same visit," she said.

As of Monday, 85.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 81.1 per cent have had both.