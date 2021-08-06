Manitoba school-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics to start next week

Manitoba schools will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week to help ensure that eligible youth have an opportunity to get immunized.

These clinics will be offered during school hours and in some cases, clinics will continue to operate outside school hours as pop-up clinics for all members of the community, the province said in a news release on Monday.

Immunization teams will attend all schools with students who were born on or before Dec. 31, 2009, to provide first and second doses, starting in areas with lower vaccine uptake, to help reduce any barriers to immunization, the Protect MB website says.

The province hasn't said when or where these clinics will start.

Parents and guardians who want to be immunized with their children or attend their children's immunizations can go to the pop-up clinic outside of school hours, the release said.

The clinics are expected to run for four to six weeks.

The province also announced a number of pop-up clinics happening this week around the province.

One is at the Prawda Shell gas station, off the Trans-Canada Highway near Hadashville, Man., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.

Another pop-up clinic will be in Neepawa, Man., at Yellowhead Centre Hall at 175 Mountain Ave. on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will also be two in Winnipeg.

One will be hosted by Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre and the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre near 94 McGregor St. on Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m.

The other will be hosted by the Mex Y Can Association of Manitoba in Provencher Park, 271 de la Cathedrale Ave., on Saturday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

As of Friday, the last time online data was updated, 83.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of the vaccine and 78.3 per cent have had two.