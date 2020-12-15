1st COVID-19 vaccines to be administered today to health-care workers

The first Manitobans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will start getting their shots this morning.

Around 900 front-line health-care workers who meet specific work and age criteria will be immunized with the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Wednesday through Friday this week.

The first shots will be given out today at the University of Manitoba's Bannatyne campus, adjacent to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg. That site was chosen because it has the capacity to store the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has to be kept at ultra-low temperatures.

The vaccine requires two doses, and the province says the second doses will be administered at the RBC Convention Centre site in three weeks' time.

The convention centre will be used in the coming weeks as a "supersite" for vaccine storage, administration and logistics, Premier Brian Pallister announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

"I ask all Manitobans for their patience and understanding at this crucial time as we gradually roll out our immunization program as more vaccines become available and arrive in Manitoba," he said.

"This is a monumental challenge, a historic challenge."

Canada Border Services Agency officers watch as the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine are unloaded in Winnipeg on Tuesday morning. (Submitted by the Canada Border Services Agency)

So far, only health-care workers assigned to COVID-19 immunization clinics and older health-care workers who are in direct contact with patients and work in critical-care units, acute care facilities or long-term care facilities will be eligible for the first round of vaccinations, says a memo from Manitoba's Vaccine Implementation Task Force.

To be eligible, those working in critical-care units must have been born on or before Dec. 31, 1970, while those who work in acute care and long term care facilities must have been born on or before Dec. 31, 1960.

The province plans to establish more vaccination sites in Brandon, Thompson, Steinbach, Gimli, Portage la Prairie and The Pas, which will begin to launch in the new year as more vaccines become available.