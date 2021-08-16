Manitobans who turn 12 this year eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

The Manitoba government is slightly expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to allow children who are turning 12 this year to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

Starting Monday, Manitobans born on or before Dec. 31, 2009, are eligible for vaccination.

Alberta also offers vaccines to children turning 12 this year.

Health Canada has not approved any COVID-19 vaccines for children under age 12.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of the province's vaccine implementation task force, is expected to speak more about the change at a 12:30 p.m. news conference.

To make an appointment at a supersite or pop-up clinic, use the province's online booking portal, or call 1-844-626-8222.