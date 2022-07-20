Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba announcing plan for rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 today

Manitobans will learn more details about where and when young children can get COVID-19 vaccinations during a 12:30 p.m. news conference, which CBC will live stream here.

A three-year-old girl gets a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children six months through four years old on June 21 in New York. Officials in Manitoba will announce plans for the rollout of the vaccine for kids under five during a Wednesday news conference. (Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press)

Manitobans will learn more details about where and when young children can get COVID-19 vaccinations during a news conference scheduled for 12:30 p.m. today.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin will speak at the Wednesday news conference about plans for the rollout of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for kids age six months to under five years old.

CBC News will live stream the news conference here, on Facebook and on CBC Gem.

Health Canada approved the Moderna vaccine for kids under the age of five last week. The dosage is roughly one-quarter the size of the dose given to adults.

"This is an exciting announcement for so many families that have been waiting for Health Canada to approve the vaccine," Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon said at a news conference on Tuesday.

She said Roussin will provide more information today about a booster dose campaign for the fall, when the resumption of more indoor activities is expected to increase the transmission of viruses.

"It will be a very comprehensive rollout [and a] very comprehensive plan, similar to what you saw before in the previous waves," Gordon said.

