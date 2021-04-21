Reimer, Botha give COVID-19 vaccine update as Manitoba becomes vaccination leader

The heads of Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine implementation task force are giving an update on Wednesday, just as the province pushes past Ontario to become No. 1 in per capita vaccine administration.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine implementation task force, will be joined by operations lead Johanu Botha for a 12:30 p.m. news conference.

As of Tuesday, Manitoba reported doling out a total of 1.35 million first and second vaccine doses to its 1.38 million residents.

That works out to a per capita rate of 97,909 shots for every 100,000 residents. Ontario is now second with 97,856.

So far, 73.2 per cent of Manitobans age 12 or older have received a first vaccine dose, the province's vaccination dashboard says, while 39.8 per cent have two doses.

The province is aiming to get one dose to 75 per cent of people age 12 and up and two doses to 50 per cent by Aug. 2, as part of its reopening plan.

If Manitoba reaches that goal, capacity limits on businesses are expected to increase to 50 per cent. Those changes could come earlier, should the targets be met sooner, officials have said.

The third phase of reopening will follow on Labour Day, if 80 per cent of Manitobans have one dose and 75 per cent have two.