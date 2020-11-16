Manitoba extends eligibility for 2nd vaccine dose to anyone who got 1st shot March 29 or earlier

Manitoba is expanding eligibility for the second dose of a coronavirus vaccine today at 11:45 a.m. CT to anyone who received a first dose on or before March 29.

Johanu Botha, the vaccine task force operations lead, made the announcement Wednesday during a morning technical briefing for reporters.

Manitobans can book appointments on the province's website or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

All Manitobans 12 and up have been eligible for a first dose appointment since May 14.

Second dose appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines opened up on Friday to those with select health conditions. Second dose appointments opened to Indigenous Manitobans on Monday.

Second dose appointments will continue to be opened up based on when individuals received their first shot.

The news comes as the province faces the worst infection rates in North America and officials float the idea of offering prizes to people who get the shot.

More details about Manitoba's vaccine rollout are expected during a 12:30 p.m. news conference today. CBC Manitoba will live stream it here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

Botha will be joined at the news conference by Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the vaccine implementation task force.

Health and government officials on Tuesday repeated their pleas for the public to get vaccinated and remain cautious for the three weeks it takes to build up immunity.

Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Manitoba Shared Health, said Tuesday that 12 patients were admitted to intensive care units on Monday and 70 per cent were either not vaccinated or had received the vaccine only days earlier and were not sufficiently protected.

Premier Brian Pallister has said he intends to outline new ways to encourage people to get vaccinated.

An online survey issued by the government Monday, which asks respondents for their views on a variety of pandemic issues, also touches on the topic.

One question asks if people would be concerned about offering incentives to those who are vaccine hesitant.

Some of the ideas for incentives include prizes, free meals, payments of up to $100 or free admission to sporting events or museums.