71 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Manitoba Wednesday

Manitoba public health officials announced 71 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday.

The two people who died were a man in his 30s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to an unspecified more contagious variant, and a man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 or alpha variant.

To date, 1,154 people have died from COVID-19 in Manitoba.

There are now 990 active cases in the province, while 54,442 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, 32 are in the Winnipeg region, 19 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 12 are in the Southern Health region and there are four each in the Northern and Prairie Mountain health regions.

The province's five-day test positivity rate is 5.6 per cent, down from 5.9 per cent on Tuesday. In Winnipeg, the rate is 5.5 per cent, down from 5.7 per cent the day before.

There are currently 152 people in the hospital with COVID-19 in Manitoba and neighbouring provinces, down three from the day before.

That includes 38 people with COVID-19 in intensive care in Manitoba and neighbouring provinces, down from 42 on Tuesday.