25 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Manitoba Thursday

Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 218.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Maple Leaf Foods says 31 people in total who work at the company's pork processing facility in Brandon have now tested positive for the illness.

At his Thursday COVID-19 briefing, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said that as of Wednesday, there were 67 known COVID-19 cases linked to a cluster in Brandon, with 26 linked to what Roussin referred to as a business in the city. He did not name the business.

The current five-day test positivity rate is now at 1.19 per cent, Roussin said.

Of the new cases announced Thursday, 12 are in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which includes Brandon, six are in the Southern Health region, and seven are in Winnipeg.

