COVID-19, immunization update from health officials to come at 12:30 p.m.

Public health officials will give an update this afternoon on COVID-19 in Manitoba and the province's vaccination efforts as case numbers continue to rise.

A news conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT with Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the province's vaccine task force, and Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health lead of the Manitoba First Nations pandemic response team. CBC News will live stream the Zoom news conference here.

On Tuesday, the province announced 127 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

The highest number of new cases were in the Southern Health region, which had 50.

The climbing case numbers in the province in recent days pushed the seven-day average daily case count to a new fourth-wave high of 122. That is the highest it's been since June 23, when it was 126.

There were also more than 100 people in hospital with COVID-19 for the first time since late July.