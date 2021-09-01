159 new cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths identified in Manitoba over 4 days

There were 159 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths identified in Manitoba over four days, a news release says.

There were 42 new cases on Saturday, 48 on Sunday, 33 on Monday and 36 on Tuesday.

There were four deaths in the Southern Health region: a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s who had an unspecified variant of concern, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s who had unspecified variants of concern.

A man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region also died, and a man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region who had an unspecified variant.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is up to 2.7 per cent from 2.4 per cent on Friday, the last day it was reported, a provincial news release says.

In Winnipeg, the rate dipped to 1.4 per cent from 1.5 per cent on Thursday, the last time that data was updated.

Manitoba no longer updates its public COVID-19 data portal on weekends and holidays.

