42 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Manitoba on Tuesday

There are 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Tuesday, the province's online dashboard says, and two more deaths from the illness were reported.

Of the new cases, 17 were reported in the Southern Health region, 16 in the Winnipeg health region, four in the Prairie Mountain Health region, three in the Northern Health Region and two in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now 1,211, including 205 linked to more contagious coronavirus variants.

The online data shows that the two deaths reported Tuesday were people from the Southern Health region whose deaths are linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

The Manitoba government no longer holds news conferences or sends news releases on Tuesdays to update case numbers and death statistics, although some figures are available online. News releases are sent on Mondays and Thursdays.

There are currently 613 active cases of COVID-19, and a total of 58,509 people have recovered from the illness since the start of the pandemic.

There are 82 COVID-19 patients in Manitoba hospitals, up from 77 on Monday: 45 people with active symptoms and 37 COVID-19 patients who are no longer infectious.

Among the active cases, 73 per cent were unvaccinated, nine per cent were only partly vaccinated and 18 per cent are fully vaccinated, the province's dashboard says.

There are 19 people in intensive care, unchanged from the day before, including 13 active COVID-19 cases and six who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care.

Among active cases in ICU, 85 per cent are unvaccinated and 15 per cent are partly vaccinated.

The province's five-day test positivity rate is 2.8 per cent on Tuesday, up from 2.7 on Monday.

No information about the Winnipeg test positivity rate is provided on the COVID-19 data site. That rate was 1.2 per cent on Monday, the last time it was updated.

On Monday, 1,921 COVID-19 tests were done.

There are 166 more COVID-19 cases now linked to more infectious coronavirus variants since Saturday, the last time the province updated its online data on those cases.

None of those cases have been classified at this time.