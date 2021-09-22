70 cases of COVID-19, 1 death reported in Manitoba on Wednesday

Manitoba has 70 new COVID-19 cases and one more death on Wednesday, the province's online dashboard says.

There are 28 new cases in the Winnipeg health region, 24 in the Southern Health region, 12 in the Prairie Mountain Health region, four in the Interlake-Eastern health region and two in the Northern Health region, according to the province's online update.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now 1,207, including 203 linked to more contagious coronavirus variants.

There are currently 592 active cases of COVID-19, and 58,081 people have recovered.

The Manitoba government no longer holds news conferences or sends news releases on Wednesdays to update case numbers and death statistics, although some figures are available online. News releases are sent on Mondays and Thursdays.

The online data shows that the one death reported Wednesday was a person from the Southern Health region whose death is linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

There are 73 COVID-19 patients in Manitoba hospitals, up from 71 on Tuesday, including 15 in intensive care, up by one.

There are a total of 85 people in intensive care in Manitoba, 15 with COVID-19 and the rest for other reasons, a Shared Health spokesperson said on Wednesday. The normal pre-pandemic baseline capacity for intensive care in the province was 72 patients.

Of the 70 new cases reported Tuesday, 48 are in people who were not vaccinated against COVID-19 and 12 are in people who were partly vaccinated, the province's dashboard says. The remaining 10 cases were in people who are fully vaccinated.

Of those currently in hospital with active COVID-19, 68 per cent are unvaccinated, the dashboard says, and 14 per cent are partly vaccinated.

Just 14 per cent of patients currently in intensive care with active COVID-19 are fully vaccinated, while 86 per cent are unvaccinated.

The province's five-day test positivity rate is 2.2 per cent on Wednesday, down from 2.3 on Tuesday.

Nearly 80 per cent of eligible Manitobans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (Matt Rourke/The Associated Press)

No information about the Winnipeg test positivity rate is provided on the COVID-19 data site. That rate was 1.1 per cent on Monday, the last time it was updated.

On Tuesday, 2,799 COVID-19 tests were done.

Manitoba's online variant dashboard says 23 more COVID-19 cases have been linked to more contagious coronavirus variants since the data was last updated on Tuesday.

None of the 23 cases have been classified at this time.

There are currently 313 active cases linked to variants.

The percentage of eligible Manitobans who are fully immunized is inching toward 80 per cent.

As of Wednesday, 84.4 per cent of eligible Manitobans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.6 per cent have had both, the vaccine dashboard says.

More than 2,500 immunization appointments are scheduled for Wednesday.