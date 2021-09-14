56 cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba on Tuesday

Manitoba has 56 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the province's online dashboard says.

The Southern Health region, which has the lowest vaccine uptake in the province, has the highest number of new cases, with 23.

There are 12 cases in the Winnipeg health region, nine in the Northern Health Region, eight in the Prairie Mountain Health region and four in the Interlake-Eastern health region, according to the province's online update.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is down to 1,201, indicating one has been removed due to data correction. There are 199 linked to coronavirus variants.

As of Tuesday, there are 576 active cases. There have been 59,420 cases since the start of the pandemic and 57,643 people have recovered from the illness, the dashboard says.

There are 68 COVID-19 patients in Manitoba hospitals, down from 69 on Monday, including 14 in intensive care.

Including both COVID-19 patients and those who do not have the illness, there are now a total of 91 people in intensive care in Manitoba, a Shared Health spokesperson said on Tuesday. The normal pre-pandemic baseline capacity for intensive care in the province was 72 patients.

Of the 56 new cases reported Tuesday, 30 are in people who were not vaccinated against COVID-19 and nine are in people who were partly vaccinated, the province's dashboard says. The remaining 17 cases were in people who are fully vaccinated.

Of those currently in hospital with the illness, 75 per cent are unvaccinated, the dashboard says, and 14 per cent are partly vaccinated.

None of the patients currently in intensive care with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated; 83 per cent of them are unvaccinated and the remaining 17 per cent are partly vaccinated.

The Manitoba government no longer holds news conferences or sends news releases on Wednesdays to update case numbers, although some figures are available online. News releases are sent on Mondays and Thursdays.

The province's five-day test positivity rate is 3.2 per cent on Tuesday — unchanged from Monday.

No information about the Winnipeg test positivity rate is provided on the COVID-19 data site. That rate was 1.6 per cent on Monday, the last time it was updated.

On Monday, 2,168 COVID-19 tests were done.

Spike in delta cases

Manitoba's online variant dashboard on Tuesday said 106 more COVID-19 cases have been linked to more contagious coronavirus variants since the data was last updated on Friday.

Of the new variant cases, 80 have been classified as the highly contagious delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2. Three are linked to the alpha variant, also known as B.1.1.7, and there are an additional 23 in the not yet classified group.

There are now 277 active cases stemming from coronavirus variants.

As of Tuesday, 83.7 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.8 per cent have had both, the vaccine dashboard says.