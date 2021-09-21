66 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba Tuesday

Manitoba has 66 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the province's online dashboard says.

There was one more death from COVID-19 reported on the dashboard, bringing Manitoba's total to 1,206.

More details, including the age, sex and health region of the person who died, are expected Thursday in the province's next COVID-19 news release.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 50 are among people who were not vaccinated at all while another five are among people who were only partly immunized, the province's online dashboard says. There were 11 cases in fully vaccinated people.

There were 21 new cases in the Southern Health region, the dashboard says. There were 17 new cases in the Winnipeg health region, 11 each in the Northern and Prairie Mountain health regions, and six in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

The province's five-day test positivity rate remains at 2.3 per cent, the same number reported Monday.

The dashboard also shows 71 patients in hospital with COVID-19, up from 66 Monday. There are 14 in intensive care, the same as Monday.

There are 120 more newly identified cases and one more death linked to more infectious coronavirus variants since Saturday, the last time the province updated its online data on those cases.

The province's online vaccine data dashboard says 79.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans now have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, up just 0.1 per cent since Monday, while 84.4 per cent now have at least one dose, also up just 0.1 per cent since the day before.

There are 37 new cases reported in schools since the online dashboard showing those numbers was last updated a week ago. Of those cases, 30 are in students and seven are in school staff.